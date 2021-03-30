Last weekend holiday travel related to the Easter break began, with 410,000 vehicles leaving the Barcelona area by Saturday afternoon – lower than expected, 440,000, but 2.7% higher than the previous weekend. Yet, when compared to an equivalent weekend of 2019, there were 17.4% fewer vehicles than expected.

Roads with heavy traffic included the C-55, the GI-200 in Blanes, the C-32 in Cabrera de Mar, the C-32 in Sitges and the N-340 in Vallirana and El Vendrell.

Indeed, more visitors than usual were expected in coastal towns like Sitges and Platja d’Aro, but also inland, with activities such as wine tourism in the Tarragona area.

Bookings for late March and Easter skyrocketed when the county-level lockdown was lifted, with inland cottages and accommodation in the Pyrenees among the most popular destinations.

Over Easter, private gatherings will not be allowed except for between people who live together, outdoor gatherings can only be a maximum of six people, and indoors the cap is set at four. Regional land borders will be closed across Spain, and in order to enter Catalonia from France by road, a negative PCR test will be compulsory.