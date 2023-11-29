Costa Brava is a wide strip of the Mediterranean coast that geographically occupies the north of Catalonia, Spain.

Costa Brava is located in the northeast of Catalonia (province of Girona), which is part of the Spanish Kingdom. Costa Brava stretches 210 km from the border with France to the Blanes resort town. Borders with Costa del Maresme in the south and Mediterranean resorts of France in the north.

Cliffs and rocks interspersed with picturesque bays and coves are often found on the Costa Brava Mediterranean coast in Spain. The landscape is complemented by the greenery of the Pyrenees pine, fir and pine thickets. Nature reserves occupy 30% of the Costa Brava. Cap de Creus is a natural park with an area of 140 square meters. km, which is located in the eastern part of the Iberian Peninsula and has sea and land zones. The Costa Brava air is saturated with pine aroma and the Mediterranean Sea smell.

Costa Brava is considered the coolest coast of Spain. The Costa Brava summer average temperature is + 27 C for air, and + 23 C for water.

Summer holidays will appeal to those who do not like summer heat.

The Costa Brava beach season lasts from early June to late October.

Winter is mild with an average air temperature of up to + 14 C.

Costa Brava translates as a wild, rocky coast. It is possible that with its exoticism it began to attract numerous tourists’ attention from all over the world.

It is the Costa Brava that marked the beginning of the tourist boom in Spain. Europeans have begun to visit Costa Brava actively since 1960. Costa Brava was the first resort area in Spanish Catalonia, which received Russian tourists. Tours to this region are cheaper than tours to other resorts in the country.

There are 3 international airports in Catalonia in Girona, Barcelona.

Travelers choose Barcelona Airport most often. There is a 70 km direct railway line to Blanes along the Costa Brava coast.

The Costa Brava beaches are white sand and pebbles, and Lloret-de-Mar is famous for its purely sandy beaches. The Costa Brava beaches are municipal and free of charge. Umbrellas and sunbeds are for a fee.

Portbou is the Costa Brava’s northernmost resort.

Blanes is the Costa Brava southernmost resort, which is 59 km from Barcelona. Blanes’ beaches with a gentle entrance to the sea are perfect for families with small children. Blanes is the owner of the luxurious Botanical Gardens and Fish Market.

The most famous resorts and cities of the Costa Brava from north to south are Portbou, Rosas, Figueras, Palamos, Playa de Aro, S’Agaro, Santa Cristina de Aro, Sant Feliu de Guixols, Tossa deMar, Lloret de Mar, Blanes.

Most popular resorts of Costa Brava

Blanes – the gateway to the Costa Brava

Lloret de Mar – sights and beaches

Tossa de Mar – the beauty of its beaches and historic heritage make this place a ‘must see’

Sant Feliu de Guixols – capital of Costa Brava

Palamos and its fishing traditions

Begur city: an important tourist centre of Costa Brava resorts

Pals and its sights

L’Estartit: a popular part of the sea resorts of Costa Brava

L’Escala and its ancient Greek colony

Empuriabrava – the largest residential port in the world with 24 km of canals

Roses: its citadel and sand castles

Cadaqués – the easternmost city of Spain and the Iberian Peninsula

El Port de la Selva and its wild beaches

Llança and its attractions

Portbou – the northernmost resort of the Costa Brava

See here best sea and ocean resorts of France and Spain (223 objects)