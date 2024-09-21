Costa del Garraf (Cat. Costa del Garraf) is the tourist name of the sea coast of Catalonia (Spain), which corresponds to the coast of Baix Llobregat, Garraf County. It is bounded in the north of the Costa de Barcelona and in the south of the Costa Daurada. It runs from the mouth of the Llobregat River to the mouth of the Foix.

It is one of the most popular parts of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

The coast is dominated by the mountain range del Garraf in its central part, which reaches the sea and is softened by sandy and very open beaches to the north, to the Llobregat delta, where the facilities of Barcelona El Prat are located, and to the south to the cities of Sitges, Vilanova i la Geltrú and Cubelles.

Infrastructure

The lively beaches and coves of the Costa del Garraf are just one reason to visit the area. The wide variety of its lands (Garraf, Baix Llobregat districts) allows you to enjoy natural spaces such as Garraf Park, villages with a long tradition of tourism, such as Sitges or Vilanova i la Geltrú, heritage of all eras (Gothic, industrial and modernist styles). Here you can also taste delicious local dishes accompanied by Penedès wines and cava.

Since the early 20th century, visitors from all over the world have been attracted by the fine golden sands and calm waters of Garraf. The easternmost, in the Baix Llobregat region, lies in the sands of Castelldefels, between the protected areas of the Llobregat Delta and the Garraf mountain range.

Les Botigues beach is located just at the beginning of the rock line of the massif. This is the territory of the bays at the foot of the cliffs.

Sitges offers the city’s most famous beaches such as Aiguadols, San Sebastian, La Fragata, L’Estagnol and Terramar. Sitges has also become a destination for gay tourism throughout Europe, with many gay bars, clubs, restaurants and nightclubs.

Vilanova i la Geltrú and Cubelles also have excellent urban beaches with all amenities.

On both sides of Cubelles, there are virtually untouched coastlines with wetlands of high biodiversity.

Thanks to the Olympic Canal and the Castelldefels Maritime Club or the Vilanova i la Geltrú seaside resort, a variety of water sports (sailing, surfing, kayaking) can be enjoyed in the area. The Garraf Marina, Aiguadols and the Port of Ginesta in Sitges round out the coastal holiday offer.

Nature

The Parc del Garraf Natural Park has more than 12 thousand hectares of arid and rocky landscapes. Water and wind erosion of the limestone of which they are composed have created an amazing cave ecosystem.

The harsh sun and drought conditions have defined the flora and fauna of the park. The bald eagle or the Mediterranean turtle can be found here.

Parc d’Olerdola has a landscape characteristic of the landscape of the whole massif. Separately stands out the monumental complex of Olerdola, from where you can see the coast and the plains of Penedès and Anoia.

Parque del Foix is ​​a meeting place for birds and an example of a wetland in a principally arid area.

The Delta Llobregat Nature Reserve preserves some areas of ancient wetlands. The human presence, however, has limited the wetlands in some lagoons by the sea.

Cuisine

The famous wines and cava (sparkling wine) with the indication of origin produced in Penedès are the TOP star products of the region, distributed and appreciated all over the world. Its importance has identified wine tourism as an important component of the tourist attraction of the region as a whole.

Beaches

The following beaches and ports on the Garraf Coast have been awarded the Blue Flag category (from north to south):

Platja del Prat (El Prat de Llobregat)

Gavà Mar (Gavà)

Platja de Castelldefels (Castelldefels)

Platja de Ribes-Roges (Vilanova i la Geltrú)

Platja d’Adarró (Vilanova i la Geltrú)

Platja de Sant Gervasi (Vilanova i la Geltrú)

Platja Llarga (Cubelles)

Culture

Every autumn, Sitges hosts the International Film Festival of Catalonia.

The human towers (cat. Els castells) are rooted in the traditional culture of Alt Penedès. The “building” of human towers, which has been practiced since the 18th century in the Penedès and Camp de Tarragona, spread throughout Catalonia in the 20th century. Saint Felix’s Day in Vilafranca del Penedès, every August 30th, is considered the most important festival of the Human Towers of Catalonia of the year.

The best resorts of the Costa del Garraf:

How to get to?

Nearest international airports are in Barcelona and Reus.

