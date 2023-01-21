Six new tourist trains to explore Barcelona area, its wine, food, art, spas, and maritime culture this spring

There could soon be six new tourist trains for visitors to discover the Barcelona area’s sparkling wines, gastronomy, Modernisme art nouveau, spas, and maritime culture.

This is what Spain’s railway operator Renfe and the Barcelona provincial authority announced this week at Fitur, Madrid’s International Tourism Fair.

If plans go ahead, the 100-passenger trains will depart from Barcelona’s Estació de França station on Saturdays in May and June as well as in September and October, but this is still contingent on technical conditions and agreements with third parties.

Destinations are set to include Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, home of Catalonia’s Cava sparkling wine; as well as Mataró, Canet de Mar, and Terrassa for Modernisme art nouveau, food and photography tours; Vilanova i la Geltrú, Sitges, and Badalona to explore the Barcelona area’s maritime culture; and Granollers to relax in nature.

Experiences, however, will not begin at the destination, but on the train, which has been conceived as an “exclusive” way of “promoting sustainable mobility” that connects visitors to other parts of the Barcelona area.

