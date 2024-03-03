Prehistoric park in Tarascon-sur-Ariège (Ariège department, Pyrenees, Occitania, France).

The second most visited tourist site in the Ariège department with around 60,000 visitors each year

Natural Environment:

The Park is located in the limestone hills in the Tarascon River Basin.

Regional Archaeological Context:

The Park is in the Tarascon river basin, in the same area as a series of caves that were decorated and occupied during the Magdalenian period.

Archaeological evidence at the site:

The Park has one part devoted to prehistoric art, from different points of view. The visit is with audio guides, and allows the paintings in Niaux Cave to be viewed in their original state, using ultraviolet light. Parts that are not open to the public can also be seen, including paintings, engravings on the floor and footprints. Films are shown about the techniques of Archaeology, rock art in the world, and Palaeolithic portable art. There is also a model of Niaux Cave.

Short Description:

Reproductions of Magdalenian portable art are on display, particularly objects from the Caves of La Vache, Bédeilhac, Mas d’Azil and d’Enlène.

Age:

Middle Magdalenian to Late Magdalenian.

NEW ACTIVITIES since 2018

1. The exhibition of the Giants of The Ice Age,

2. The Prehisto’loft or the Prehisto’night,

3. The cave of the bison,

4. The reconstruction of the lighting of the museum space. No less than 410 LEDs have been installed.

Opening Time:

Open from April 1 to November 1.

In spring and autumn, from 10.00 to 18.00.

In summer, from 10.00 to 20.00.



Duration of guided visits:

at least 3 hours.

Booking and access:

Advance booking is only necessary for groups.

Prices and tariffs:

Adults: 9.40 €.

Children: 5.70 €.

Group rates on application.



Visitors’ Centre:

The Park has a large educational workshop, as well as an big open-air park with all kinds of activities for all kinds of visitors.

Activities and Workshops:

Workshops on cave art, hunting in the Palaeolithic, flint-knapping, fire, archaeological excavations and finger marks.

Adress: Banat 09400. Tarascon-sur-Ariège

Telephone: + 33 05 61 05 10 10

Fax: + 33 05 61 05 19 19

E-mail: [email protected]

State/Region: France

Province: Midi Pyrénées

Municipality: Ariège

Town: Tarascon-sur-Ariège

Location: Haute Ariège

How to get to?

From Paris: 7 hr 34 min (778 km) via A20

From Toulouse: 1 hr 10 min (102 km) via A66 and N20

From Andorra: 1 hr 32 min (84.6 km) via N20

From Barcelona: 3 hr 10 min (227 km) via C-16 and N20

From Madrid: 8 hr 4 min (741 km) via A-2

From Monaco: 5 hr 59 min (591 km) via A8

From Moscow: 39 hr (3,517 km) via E30/M1

From Belgrade: 19 hr 25 min (1,895 km) via E70

From Istanbul: 31 hr (2,844 km) via E70

From Bern: 8 hr 28 min (850 km) via A9

