The Plaza de España in Barcelona (in Catalan and officially Plaça d’Espanya) is one of the most emblematic spaces of Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain). It was built during the 1929 International Exhibition, according to a project prepared by Josep Puig i Cadafalch and Guillem Busquets and completed by Antoni Darder.

With 34,000 m², it is the second largest square in Spain, after Plaza de España in Madrid, and ahead of Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona.

It is an important traffic center of the city, as the Gran Vía de las Cortes Catalanas, Avenida del Paralelo, Tarragona Street, Creu Coberta Street and Reina María Cristina Avenue converge there, through which accesses the Montjuic hill area, and where Trade Fair and the National Museum of Art of Catalonia are located.

Other important buildings in the square are the Las Arenas Shopping Center (former bullring, a neo-Mudejar style work by Augusto Font Carreras), Parc de Joan Miró, and the Plaza Hotel, as well as the so-called Venetian Towers, the work of Ramon Reventós, built for the 1929 Exhibition. There are also the Municipal Institute of Education and a Mozos de Escuadra police station.

In terms of transport, under the square are the Plaza España Station of lines 1 and 3 of the Barcelona Metro and another homonymous station of the Generalitat de Catalunya Railways.

Coordinates: 41.375°N 2.149°E