COVID certificate becomes mandatory for access to public areas in Andorra

The COVID certificate will be required for access to the following Andorran establishments: discos, dance floors and pubs with a dance floor. In addition, the COVID certificate will be mandatory for attending cultural or sporting events with more than 1,000 people.

Access control will be “optional” for cultural and sporting events in indoor spaces with less than 1,000 people, restaurants, bars and pubs without a dance floor, SPAs, game rooms, hairdressers and beauty salons.

The visitors (the clients) will be able to present vaccination certificates, a certificate of past illness and recovery, or a negative PCR test – in paper or digital format.

Children under 16 years old are exempt from presenting a COVID certificate when visiting institutions, but they need to follow preventive measures such as wearing a mask (from 8 to 16 years old).

The certificates issued in Andorra are approved and recognized in the European Union and in countries that have an agreement with the EU.