Telefónica has received its first Centennial gift from the LEGO Group. Its emblematic headquarters at Gran Vía 28, built to scale 1:50 and reproduced in detail, will now be on display at the company’s headquarters, Distrito Telefónica.

It is one of the largest LEGO® Group constructions in the world and the tallest replica in Spain, and makes Telefónica the first company to have a reproduction of its iconic founding headquarters on a small scale, made by a LEGO Group certified professional.

Specifically, 264,820 LEGO® Group elements were needed to build this unique replica entirely by hand, requiring almost 400 hours of work. The finished building measures 2 x 2 x 2.70 metres and weighs 382 kilograms.