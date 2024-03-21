Telefónica receives a replica of its Gran Vía HQ from the LEGO Group

Telefónica has received its first Centennial gift from the LEGO Group. Its emblematic headquarters at Gran Vía 28, built to scale 1:50 and reproduced in detail, will now be on display at the company’s headquarters, Distrito Telefónica.

It is one of the largest LEGO® Group constructions in the world and the tallest replica in Spain, and makes Telefónica the first company to have a reproduction of its iconic founding headquarters on a small scale, made by a LEGO Group certified professional.

Specifically, 264,820 LEGO® Group elements were needed to build this unique replica entirely by hand, requiring almost 400 hours of work. The finished building measures 2 x 2 x 2.70 metres and weighs 382 kilograms.

