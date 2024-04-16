On Saint George’s Day, the University of Barcelona (UB) looks for the best declaration of love with its competition “Paraules d’amor” (Words of love), aimed at the entire university community. From Tuesday 16 April until 23 April, anyone can share their declarations of love on social networks.

The statements must be in Catalan, unpublished and in any format allowed by the chosen network, whether text, video, illustration, image carousel or any other original formula. The publication must include the hashtag #ParaulesdAmorUB and the user must follow the profile of the University of Barcelona and mention it.

The three most original and moving declarations of love will receive a copy of the play Travy signed by the authors, and a gift voucher of 100 euros.