Logista, one of Europe’s largest logistics operators, has signed a partnership agreement with the Real Madrid Foundation to contribute to the sustainability of its weekly social sports project at the APANID educational and welfare complex, as part of the Real Madrid Foundation’s collaboration with the children’s shelters run by the Madrid Regional Ministry of Family, Youth and Social Affairs.

Enrique Sánchez and Juan José Guajardo-Fajardo acted as captains of the two teams during the signing of the alliance that will unite the two entities in their commitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities.

Through this agreement, Logista will contribute to achieving the aims of the football and basketball sports school that the Real Madrid Foundation has implemented in the facilities of the Residence.

The Hogar Residencia APANID is a project for people with intellectual disabilities whose sporting activity with the Real Madrid Foundation began last year and which forms part of its diversity awareness projects, in addition to the eight football schools and six basketball schools in twelve residences where it has been working on a weekly basis for more than 15 years, using sport in values as a tool for social integration.

Logista is one of the largest logistics operators in Europe and specialises in distribution to local channels. It regularly serves almost 200,000 points of sale in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands and Poland and offers the best and fastest market access to a wide range of convenience products, pharmaceuticals, electronic top-up, books, publications, tobacco and lotteries, among others It is also notable for being the largest transport network in Spain, which is also certified in food safety.