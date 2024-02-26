From 1 March 2024, El Periòdic d´Andorra will be completely digital. The newspaper’s content will be available on www.elperiodic.ad (as before) and in PDF.
The PDF newspaper will be distributed free of charge to subscribers every evening, six days a week. It will be fully compatible with the paper’s regular version.
“We are in constant development processes. The evolution of communication channels is going in that direction. For this reason, the digital version makes us more flexible in terms of content creation and number of pages. As a result, we will be able to offer many more opportunities to promote our advertisers, both in the Andorran market and beyond,” the editorial release explained.
Among the main benefits of digitalisation are:
- The newspaper in PDF can be read electronically, at any time, whether you are in Andorra or outside the country.
- The distribution list of readers will no longer be limited by the circulation of the newspaper.
- The list of readers or the circulation of the newspaper will be continuously increase both in the Principality and abroad.