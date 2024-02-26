From 1 March 2024, El Periòdic d´Andorra will be completely digital. The newspaper’s content will be available on www.elperiodic.ad (as before) and in PDF.

The PDF newspaper will be distributed free of charge to subscribers every evening, six days a week. It will be fully compatible with the paper’s regular version.

“We are in constant development processes. The evolution of communication channels is going in that direction. For this reason, the digital version makes us more flexible in terms of content creation and number of pages. As a result, we will be able to offer many more opportunities to promote our advertisers, both in the Andorran market and beyond,” the editorial release explained.

Among the main benefits of digitalisation are: