The Carmen Thyssen Museum has drawn up a programme of activities for the month of May

The Museums and Monuments Area of the Government of Andorra and the Carmen Thyssen Museum have drawn up a programme of activities for the month of May focused on the colourful Barcelonian painter, Joaquim Mir i Trinxet and the environment where he painted his work Prats de Santa Coloma. Among the proposals are outdoor painting workshops and themed talks given by experts on the figure of the artist and on the mural paintings of Santa Coloma.

Marta Planas, head of the Museums and Monuments area of Andorra, explains that “Museums have long been expanding beyond their walls to disseminate their knowledge more broadly in formats that are not those from within the museum but that are related to the contents”.

Saturday, 15th May at 11h, 12h, 15:30h and 16:30h at the Espai Columba, Santa Coloma the first outdoor painting activity will take place and aims to introduce participants, both professionals and amateurs, to the environment where the work Prats de Santa Coloma was painted. The activity will take place with gouache and easel painting. These are family sessions for amateurs and professionals aged from 4 upwards, for up to 20 people at a time.

Wednesday, 19th May, at 19h in the Carmen Thyssen Museum Exhibition Hall, Escaldes Engordany. The cycle will continue on with a talk by Francesc Fontbona, an art historian and specialist in the study of 19th and early 20th century art. Fontbona will focus on the artistic and historical analysis of the work Prats de Santa Coloma, in the context of the exhibition Talents with Designation of Origin. From Rigalt to Puigdengolas. Its presentation and moderation will be given by Guillermo Cervera, general curator of the Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection.

Saturday, 22nd May at 17h in the Church of Santa Coloma. The programme of activities will end with a lecture by the historian Meritxell Mateu, in which she will address the events that took place within the church, almost contemporaneously with Joaquim Mir i Trinxet painting the exterior. The historian and architect of historical research was the one who made it possible to repurchase this heritage gem so that it can return to its place of origin. She will talk about the problems that the murals suffered between their transport over the border (1932-1933) until their final return in 2007.

The minimum age to participate in the painting activity is 4 years old and in the talks 12 years. The activities are free but reservations must be made in advance.