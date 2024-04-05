The Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A. continue to make progress in their transformation project to put Spain on electric wheels. At an event held today in the presence of His Majesty King Felipe VI; the President of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonès; and the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, among other dignitaries, the company showed the progress in the construction of the new battery system assembly plant, currently under development.

SEAT S.A. is investing 300 million euros in this new facility, which will enable the assembly of battery cells from the PowerCo gigafactory in Sagunto, also under construction, for the Volkswagen Group’s electric urban car family, which will start production at the Martorell factory by the end of 2025.

The battery system assembly plant is part of an ambitious transformation plan being developed by the Volkswagen Group and SEAT S.A. in Spain which, alongside the partners of the Future: Fast Forward project, will turn Spain into an electric vehicle hub in Europe.

The new battery system assembly plant in Martorell is a key part of SEAT S.A.’s electrification journey. This facility will cover a space of 64,000 square metres and, when operational in 2025, will have an impact on more than 500 jobs.

SEAT S.A. is investing 300 million euros in this plant, where the assembly process of the battery cells produced at the PowerCo gigafactory in Sagunto will take place. The Martorell plant will have an initial capacity to produce 1,400 battery systems per day, which will be transferred directly to the assembly lines of the new electric cars via a 600-metre-long conveyor system. The new plant will have 11,000 solar panels, producing 70% of the energy required for the entire process.