Both Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ PEUGEOT 9X8s are entered in the 6 Hours of Imola, round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

After a chaotic opening race in Qatar that ended in dramatic fashion, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is determined to bounce back in Italy.

The PEUGEOT 9X8 2024 is set to make its competitive début with its new “lion head” livery at the Italian round of the WEC. To mark the occasion, PEUGEOT designers have developed an identical livery for the PEUGEOT 508 PSE. From the outset of its WEC programme, PEUGEOT created a strong aesthetic link between the Hypercar and the brand’s production models. Some stylistic elements, such as the light signature, the badge placed on the front grille and the dominant paintwork colour (Selenium Grey in 2022 and Okenite White in 2024), reflect this clear link between the Hypercar and the PEUGEOT production models.