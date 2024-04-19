Barcelona will organise the largest ever exhibition regatta of Catalan sailing boats. The exhibition will take place in September, with the show featuring Catalan sportsmen taking place at the same location where the participants of the 37th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup will compete. A record number of about 300 sail boats are expected to take part.

A Catalan sail boat is a light catamaran-type vessel characterised by the absence of oars, rudder and jib (triangular sail).

The Barcelona Capital Nàutica Foundation works to promote a school and youth league of Catalan sail boats, which will be kept in the city as a legacy project.

This project aims to popularise sailing and, in particular, Catalan sail boats among young people.