Renfe Series 462/463/464/465 Civia

Civia is a type of self-propelled rolling stock intended for passenger service, in Cercanías trains, developed by a consortium formed by Caf, Siemens, Bombardier and Alstom, for the National Network of Spanish Railways-Renfe, whose first commercial circulation was on July 1, 2003 in the Madrid suburban area. ​

The train concept comes from Renfe, it places special emphasis on comfort for the user. They are also the first low-floor trains, adapted for people with reduced mobility (PRM). In 2003, 80 new units were acquired. The first of these trains began to circulate in 2006.

The 447 series offers a similar design to the 446 series, since the different aesthetic and safety changes were made at the same time; so much so that externally they only differ by the letters of the car numbering that in the 446 series the letter M is white, the R in red and in the 447 series both letters are yellow and with a smaller exterior width of 9 cm of the 447 but the performance of these two units is very different, there is also the difference that on the sides of the motor cars the 446 have a grille and instead the 447 do not.

This new series was equipped with innovative three-phase asynchronous motors that offer even better performance than those of the 446, with greater acceleration, greater tractive effort and, in addition to all this, the maximum speed is also greater.

These units circulate through the commuter hubs of Alicante, Barcelona, Valencia, San Sebastián, Cantabria, Girona and Tarragona (Catalonia). They also deal with other regional services, and until 2018 there were some units of this series in the Madrid commuter network.

Development: Siemens (Germany) and Alstom (France)

Assembly: Material y Construcciones S.A. (Valencia)

Years of production: 2004—2011

Production: 248 items

Length: from 44.8 m (Series 462) to 98.05 m (S465)

Width: 2940 mm

Height: 4265 mm

Capacity: 414—997 passengers (124—277 seats)

Track gauge: Iberian (1,668 mm) or International (1,435 mm)

Continual power: 1270—2200 kW

Power: 1703—2950 HP

Max speed: 150 km/h

Weight: 80—150 t