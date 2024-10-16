The Puerta Cerrada square (or Puerta Cerrada) is located in the Royal Palace area of the historic centre of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, Centro district.

It is formed by the disorderly confluence on Segovia Street of old streets such as Cava Baja, or the streets of Nuncio, San Justo, Pasa, Gómez de Mora, Cuchilleros and Latoneros. This urban space extends to the east with the Plaza de Segovia Nueva, where in turn the streets of Toledo, Concepción Jerónima, Grafal and the Colegiata converge.

The complex retains the name of Puerta Cerrada (Closed Gate) through which the Christian wall of Madrid opened during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance and which was demolished in 1569, on the occasion of the entry into the city of Isabel de Valois, wife of Philip II.

The square is presided over by a stone cross made in 1783. Along with this element, the characteristic that best defines this space are the murals and trompe l’oeil painted on the facades of various buildings and made in 1983, during the mayoralty of Enrique Tierno Galván; a clever urban resource to plaster the canvases of different light wells that the demolitions of houses undertaken in the 19th century had left uncovered. Some of them, however, have disappeared due to various vicissitudes,​ and despite being signed by an artist of the stature of Alberto Corazón.

