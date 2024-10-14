Toledo Street is an urban road in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, the old access for various goods and supplies from the province to the city.

The street begins in the Plaza Mayor (at the Cofreros arch), reaches the Toledo Gate (1817-1827) and continues to the Pirámides roundabout where it ends, connecting with the Toledo Bridge on the old road that led to the city of Toledo.

It passes the Centro and Arganzuela districts.

It was already named Toledo in the 16th century. Until the late 15th century it ended at the Hospital of La Latina. In the early 17th century the part near the Plaza Mayor was widened.

Following the 1790 fire in the Plaza Mayor, the buildings of the Portal de Cofreros were rebuilt with new materials following the anti-fire regulations dictated by Juan de Villanueva.

The street consolidated as one of the specialised commercial streets in the city centre by the early 20th century.

The image of the northernmost end near the Plaza Mayor became a part of the Antifascist collective memory with the photograph of the ¡No pasarán! banner hanged in the street during the Spanish Civil War.

The landmarks located in the street include La Fuentecilla (at the junction with the calle de Arganzuela) and the Instituto San Isidro.

On 20 January 2021, four people were killed in a building explosion.

Madrid: full guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide