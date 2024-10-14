Arganzuela (2nd District of Madrid) is a district of the city of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, which includes the territory east of the Manzanares River and entirely within the perimeter of the M-30.

It borders, to the north and northeast, the districts of Centro and Retiro; to the east and southeast, the district of Puente de Vallecas; to the south, the district of Usera and to the west, the districts of Latina and Carabanchel. It is administratively organized into the neighborhoods of Imperial (21), Las Acacias (22), La Chopera (23), Legazpi (24), Las Delicias (25), Palos de la Frontera (26) and Atocha (27).

The first documentary reference to Arganzuela is in a ruling issued in Madrid on 23 October 1427 by the licentiate Alfonso García de Guadalajara, mayor of Madrid and judge of terms, appointed by King Juan II, in order to carry out investigations into the communal properties of the town.

Main attractions and architecture

The buildings in Arganzuela are dominated by the neo-Mudéjar, rationalist and iron architecture styles, typical of the industrial architecture of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century, when the area was urbanised and the district experienced its urban boom. Some examples of neo-Mudejar architecture are the Casa del Reloj, the Matadero Madrid and the Joaquín Leguina Regional Library. An example of rationalist architecture is the Parque Sur Building. The iron architecture in Arganzuela can be found in the Atocha station, the Madrid Railway Museum (formerly Delicias station) and the Arganzuela Crystal Palace.

Arganzuela is also home to the Madrid headquarters of the National Museum of Science and Technology of Spain (the main headquarters are located in A Coruña).

Main streets and squares

The main streets of Arganzuela are the Paseo de las Delicias, Santa María de la Cabeza, la Chopera and las Yeserías, la Virgen del Puerto, Imperial, the Toledo street and Embajadores street and the ronda de Atocha and Toledo.

Parks and gardens

The southern limit of Arganzuela is defined by the course of the Manzanares River, along which the Manzanares Park or Madrid Río Park extends. To the east is the Enrique Tierno Galván Park, where the Madrid Planetarium is located.

Festivals

The most important festival celebrated in the district of Arganzuela is the Fiesta de la Melonera, in mid-September.

Transport

Cercanías Madrid

The district has Atocha Station, the most important in Spain for long-distance trains, as well as Cercanías Madrid (lines C-1, C-2, C-3, C-3a C-4, C-5, C-7, C-8 and C-10). Other stations in the district are Embajadores (C-5) and the so-called Green Railway Corridor, served by lines C-1 and C-10: Méndez Álvaro (also served by line C-5), Delicias and Pirámides. Due to the above-mentioned information regarding the Atocha station, the Arganzuela district has rail connections with a large number of cities in Spain and France, such as Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Logroño, Seville, Malaga, Badajoz, Almeria, Alicante, Valencia, Toledo, Huelva, Castellon de la Plana, Lleida, Granada, Huesca, Cordoba, Albacete, Cadiz, Perpignan or Marseille, among others.

Metro

The Arganzuela district is served by the following Madrid Metro lines:

Line 1 serves the northeast corner of the district with the Estación del Arte and Atocha stations.

Line 3 runs through the heart of the district from north to south under the streets of Embajadores, Palos de la Frontera and Paseo de las Delicias, stopping at the stations of Embajadores, Palos de la Frontera, Delicias and Legazpi.

Line 5 serves the western part of the district (Imperial district) with the Pirámides, Acacias and Puerta de Toledo stations.

Line 6 runs through the southeast of the district, stopping at Méndez Álvaro, Arganzuela-Planetario and Legazpi.

Madrid: full guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide