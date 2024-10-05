The Royal Palace of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, is the official residence of the King of Spain; however, the royal family does not live there, but in the Zarzuela Palace, so it is used for state ceremonies and solemn events.

With an area of ​​135,000 m² and 3,418 rooms (almost twice that of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Versailles​), it is the largest royal palace in Western Europe​ and one of the largest in the world. It houses a valuable historical-artistic heritage, highlighting the set of musical instruments known as the Antonio Stradivari Palatinos, and very relevant collections of other disciplines such as painting, sculpture and tapestry. The State rooms and art collections are open to visitors as long as there are no official events.

Since the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, it is also known by the nickname of the Palacio de Oriente, despite being located in the westernmost part of Madrid, due to its location in the Plaza de Oriente, named thus as it is located east of the palace. On the axis of the palace, and facing it, is the Teatro Real at the other end of the square.

The palace was built by order of King Philip V of Spain, on the site left by the Real Alcázar, almost completely destroyed by a fire in 1734. Both the foundations of the old Alcázar and some of its structures were used for the construction of the new palace. The episode of the fire served to justify the replacement of the old building with a palace in keeping with the taste of the time.

Its construction began in 1738, according to plans by the architect Filippo Juvara, who proposed a larger palace, but in a different location. When Juvara died, the project was entrusted to his disciple Juan Bautista Sachetti, who was required to adapt Juvara’s plans to the site of the old Alcázar. Other distinguished Spanish architects such as Ventura Rodríguez Tizón participated and trained in the quarry of the new palace, and he is responsible for the configuration of the Royal Chapel. Francesco Sabatini was in charge of the completion of the building, as well as secondary works of reform, extension and decoration.

Charles III of Spain was the first monarch to live continuously in the palace.

The last monarch to live in the palace was Alfonso XIII, although Manuel Azaña Díaz, president of the Second Republic, also lived there, occupying the rooms previously occupied by Maria Christina of Austria and being, therefore, the last head of state to do so. During that period it was known as the National Palace. There is still a room, next to the Royal Chapel, which is known as “Azaña’s office.”

The interior of the palace stands out for its artistic wealth, both in terms of the use of all kinds of noble materials in its construction and the decoration of its rooms with works of art of all kinds, such as paintings by artists of the importance of Caravaggio, Velázquez, Francisco de Goya and frescoes by Corrado Giaquinto, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo or Anton Raphael Mengs.

​Other notable collections kept in the building are those of the Royal Armory, porcelain, clocks, furniture and silverware.​ To facilitate public viewing, some of these pieces have been relocated to the neighboring Gallery of Royal Collections.

Currently, the autonomous body National Heritage, dependent on the Presidency of the Government through the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, manages the publicly owned assets placed at the service of the Crown, including the Royal Palace.

In 2023, the Royal Palace received more than 1.4 million visitors, being one of the most visited monuments in Spain and one of the preferred destinations for tourists around the world.

History

The palace was initially built by Muhammad I, Umayyad Emir of Cordoba, between 860 and 880. After the Moors were driven out of Toledo in the 11th century, the castle retained its defensive function. Henry III of Castile added several towers. His son John II used it as a royal residence. During the War of the Castilian Succession (1476) the troops of Joanna la Beltraneja were besieged in the Alcázar, during which the building suffered severe damage.

Architecture

The main façade of the palace, the one facing the Plaza de la Armeria, consists of a two-story rusticated stone base, from which rise Ionic columns on Tuscan pilasters framing the windows of the three main floors. The upper story is hidden behind a cornice which encircles the building and is capped with a large balustrade. This was adorned with a series of statues of saints and kings, but these were relocated elsewhere under the reign of Charles III to give the building a more classical appearance.

Interior

Grand Staircase, built by Sabatini in 1789 when Charles IV wanted it moved to the opposite side of where Sabatini placed it in 1760, it is composed of a single piece of San Agustin marble. Two lions grace the landing, one by Felipe de Castro and another by Robert Michel.

The Royal Library was moved to the lower floor during the regency of Maria Christina. The bookshelves date from the period of Charles III of Spain, Isabel II and Alfonso XII.

During the reign of Philip II of Spain the Royal Pharmacy became an appendage of the royal household and ordered the supply of medicines, a role that continues today.

Royal Armory (along with the Imperial Armoury of Vienna) is considered one of the best in the world and consists of pieces as early as the 13th century. This collection of weapons and armor once worn by kings and their top soldiers.

The Crown Room, formerly the apartment of Alfonso XIII’s mother, Maria Christina of Austria, the room contains Charles III’s throne, scepter and crown. Tapestries from Jacopo Amigoni’s Four Seasons adorn the walls. Also of note are the abdication speech of Juan Carlos I and the proclamation speech of Felipe VI.

Address: Centro , 28071 Madrid, Spain

, 28071 Madrid, Spain Construction started: April 7, 1735

Architects: Francesco Sabatini, Filippo Juvarra, Giovanni Battista Sacchetti, José Segundo de Lema

Function: Palace, Official residence

Opened: 1751

Working hours:

Saturday 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday 10 AM–3 PM

Monday 10 AM–6 PM

Tuesday 10 AM–6 PM

Wednesday 10 AM–6 PM

Thursday 10 AM–6 PM

Friday 10 AM–6 PM

Phone: +34 914 54 87 00

The palace is now open to the public, except during state functions, although it is so large that only a selection of rooms are on the visitor route at any one time, the route being changed every few months. An admission fee of €13 is charged; however, at some times it is free.

