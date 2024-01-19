Best car museums of France and Spain

France

An automobile museum (Cité de l’Automobile) in Mulhouse

Ciré-d’Aunis cars museum

Henri-Malartre automobile museum

The Museum of Automobile in Vendée

Citroën museum – Citromuseum

Automobile Museum of Provence

Monaco Top Cars Collection

Spain

Automobile and Fashion Museum in Malaga

Salamanca car museum

Torre Loizaga car museum and its Rolls-Royce collection

Salvador Claret Automobile Collection

Fernando Alonso museum and circuit

Marc Vidal Automobile Museum

Roda Roda – Lleida Automobile Museum

National Museum of Science and Industry of Catalonia (permanent car exhibition)

Don Benito museum of the classic cars

The Museum of motorcycles and classic cars in Hervás

Aguinaga Museum of Mercedes-Benz

