The Museum of motorcycles and classic cars in Hervás (Sp. Museo de la Moto y El Coche Clásico)

Here you will find those European and American motorcycles and cars from the 1920s – 70s. Memories of the “happy twenties”, the war of ’36, the two great wars and the ‘prosperous’ 60s and’ 70s.

All this within a wonderful architecture and a spectacular landscape.

Address: Carr. de la Garganta, Km 0.200, 10700 Hervás, Cáceres province, Extremadura, Spain

Working hours:

Friday 10:30AM–2:15PM, 4:30–8:30PM

Saturday 10:30AM–2:30PM, 4:30–8:30PM

Sunday 10:30AM–2:30PM, 4:30–8:30PM

Monday 10:30AM–2:15PM, 4:30–8:30PM

Tuesday 10:30AM–2:15PM, 4:30–8:30PM

Wednesday 10:30AM–2:15PM, 4:30–8:30PM

Thursday 10:30AM–2:15PM, 4:30–8:30PM

Shortest distances. How to get to?

From Barcelona: 8 hr 46 min (858 km) via A-2

From Madrid: 2 hr 55 min (241 km) via Carr. Soria – Plasencia/N-110

From Paris: 14 hr 27 min (1,372 km) via A10

From Toulouse: 9 hr 27 min (898 km) via A64 and A-62

From Andorra: 9 hr 18 min (850 km) via A-2

From Monaco: 15 hr 10 min (1,474 km) via A64

From Belgrade: 28 hr (2,777 km) via E70

From Istanbul: 39 hr (3,727 km) via E70

From Bern: 16 hr 50 min (1,647 km) via A89

From Saint Petersburg: 46 hr (4,111 km) via A10