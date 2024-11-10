The Aguinaga Museum of Mercedes-Benz in Bilbao (Basque country, Spain) has about 30 cars, to which more models will be added over time. The museum has the continuous contact with the Stuttgart museum for the incorporation of new vehicles.

In addition, it will seek alliances with collectors that allow other units of great interest to be temporarily exhibited.

In addition to the vehicles that cover a period of time from 1926 to the 1980s, it can also be enjoyed as an educational entity that will cover, through other means, the 140-year history of pre-fusion and post-fusion of the brand.

The breadth of the museum, with its more than 2,000 m2, make the Aguinaga Museum a place to get lost in the history of Mercedes-Benz.

Address: Jose Vara Kalea, 7, 48903 Barakaldo, Bizkaia, Spain

Working hours

Monday Closed

Tuesday Closed

Wednesday Closed

Thursday Closed

Friday Closed

Saturday 10AM–1PM

Sunday Closed

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide