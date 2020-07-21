Roda Roda – Lleida Automobile Museum

The Roda Roda – Lleida Automotive Museum (cat. Museu de l’Automoció Roda Roda) presents an extensive collection of cars, motorcycles, engines and scale reproductions which invite to take a journey through the world of the automotive industry through history. The museum is located in an old mechanical workshop.

Address: Carrer de Santa Cecília, 22 (in front of the Champs Elysées), 25001 Lleida, Catalonia, Spain

Working hours:

Tuesday to Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 8 pm

Sundays and public holidays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free entrance!

Coordinates: 41°36′48″N 0°37′58″E

See here full collection of the cars