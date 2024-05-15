The automobile museum (fr. Musée automobile de Ciré d’Aunis), located in Ciré-d’Aunis in Charente-Maritime department, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, 14 kilometers north of Rochefort, is a museum that has 65 vintage cars (from 1912 to 1973) under 34 different brands including 27 French brands, about ten motorcycles but also more than 150 enamelled plates and a few petrol pumps from the 20s to 1950. As well as the reproduction of a small garage.
The museum comes from a private collection created by Gilles Gaudissard. The restorations are made by the museum.
Open since May 2019, the collections are exhibited on 1000 m².
The museum is affiliated with the federation of period vehicles n ° MU1569.
The museum is open to everyone from May 1 to September 30. Outside the summer period, the museum is open for groups by appointment.
Address: 18 Rue de Rochefort, 17290 Ciré-d’Aunis, France
Hours:
Wednesday 2–7PM
Thursday 2–7PM
Friday 2–7PM
Saturday 2–7PM
Sunday 2–7PM
Monday 2–7PM
Tuesday Closed
GPS coordinates: 46° 02′ 52″ N, 0° 56′ 01″ E
