The automobile museum (fr. Musée automobile de Ciré d’Aunis), located in Ciré-d’Aunis in Charente-Maritime department, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, 14 kilometers north of Rochefort, is a museum that has 65 vintage cars (from 1912 to 1973) under 34 different brands including 27 French brands, about ten motorcycles but also more than 150 enamelled plates and a few petrol pumps from the 20s to 1950. As well as the reproduction of a small garage.

The museum comes from a private collection created by Gilles Gaudissard. The restorations are made by the museum.

Open since May 2019, the collections are exhibited on 1000 m².

The museum is affiliated with the federation of period vehicles n ° MU1569.

The museum is open to everyone from May 1 to September 30. Outside the summer period, the museum is open for groups by appointment.

Address: 18 Rue de Rochefort, 17290 Ciré-d’Aunis, France

Hours:

Wednesday 2–7PM

Thursday 2–7PM

Friday 2–7PM

Saturday 2–7PM

Sunday 2–7PM

Monday 2–7PM

Tuesday Closed

GPS coordinates: 46° 02′ 52″ N, 0° 56′ 01″ E

