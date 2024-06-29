Musée des Citroën – Citromuseum is a car museum in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, France.

The private museum is devoted exclusively to post-war Citroëns in exceptional original condition and with low mileage.

It is the result of 40 years of passion, dedicated to finding these vehicles across Europe, maintaining them and keeping them running smoothly.

The 2,500 m² room specially designed for this museum is made up of three sections essentially representing: 2CV and derivatives, DS and traction, Youngtimers.

The most remarkable car is the oldest commercial DS known to date, the №32, presented rotating in its basket, as on the first day of the Paris Motor Show, on 6 October 1955.

The 120 Citroëns are in near factory condition, most of them in original paint. The average mileage is around 20,000 kilometres. Each vehicle is displayed with its card showing the model and history: the reason for the low mileage, the storage conditions and the circumstances of their acquisition. Documents concerning the vehicle are attached.

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 8 hr 45 min (795 km) via A6

From Marseille: 2 hr 16 min (180 km) via A51

From Nice: 1 hr 55 min (92.6 km) via D2

From Toulouse: 5 hr 41 min (536 km) via A61 and A9

From Monaco: 2 hr 12 min (115 km) via D2

From Andorra: 7 hr 25 min (626 km) via A9

From Madrid: 12 hr 39 min (1,241 km) via A-2

From Moscow: 36 hr (3,183 km) via E30/M1

From Belgrade: 15 hr 14 min (1,419 km) via E70

From Istanbul: 26 hr (2,368 km) via E70

From Bern: 6 hr 31 min (524 km) via A1

Address: Route de, 04120 Castellane, France

Hours

Thursday 10AM–6PM

Friday 10AM–6PM

Saturday 10AM–6PM

Sunday 10AM–6PM

Monday 10AM–6PM

Tuesday 10AM–6PM

Wednesday 10AM–6PM

Prices

Adult: 8€

Child: 4€

