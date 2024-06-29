Musée des Citroën – Citromuseum is a car museum in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, France.
The private museum is devoted exclusively to post-war Citroëns in exceptional original condition and with low mileage.
It is the result of 40 years of passion, dedicated to finding these vehicles across Europe, maintaining them and keeping them running smoothly.
The 2,500 m² room specially designed for this museum is made up of three sections essentially representing: 2CV and derivatives, DS and traction, Youngtimers.
The most remarkable car is the oldest commercial DS known to date, the №32, presented rotating in its basket, as on the first day of the Paris Motor Show, on 6 October 1955.
The 120 Citroëns are in near factory condition, most of them in original paint. The average mileage is around 20,000 kilometres. Each vehicle is displayed with its card showing the model and history: the reason for the low mileage, the storage conditions and the circumstances of their acquisition. Documents concerning the vehicle are attached.
Shortest distances by car
From Paris: 8 hr 45 min (795 km) via A6
From Marseille: 2 hr 16 min (180 km) via A51
From Nice: 1 hr 55 min (92.6 km) via D2
From Toulouse: 5 hr 41 min (536 km) via A61 and A9
From Monaco: 2 hr 12 min (115 km) via D2
From Andorra: 7 hr 25 min (626 km) via A9
From Madrid: 12 hr 39 min (1,241 km) via A-2
From Moscow: 36 hr (3,183 km) via E30/M1
From Belgrade: 15 hr 14 min (1,419 km) via E70
From Istanbul: 26 hr (2,368 km) via E70
From Bern: 6 hr 31 min (524 km) via A1
Address: Route de, 04120 Castellane, France
Hours
Thursday 10AM–6PM
Friday 10AM–6PM
Saturday 10AM–6PM
Sunday 10AM–6PM
Monday 10AM–6PM
Tuesday 10AM–6PM
Wednesday 10AM–6PM
Prices
Adult: 8€
Child: 4€
See here France travel guide
See here Spain travel guide
See here Pyrenees travel guide
See here Andorra travel guide