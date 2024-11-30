The Automobile Museum of Malaga is a museum dedicated to the automotive industry located in the old building of the Royal Tobacco Factory in the city of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain.

The first stone of the museum was laid in 2008 within the rehabilitation works of the old tobacco factory. The Automobile Museum, the work of the architect Carolina Serrano, was inaugurated on September 16, 2010.

The museum has a collection of 120 vehicles, of which 90 are on display.

Starting from the year 1898, it constitutes the different stages in the history of the automobile with a representative variety of models of the great brands: Hispano Suiza, Bugatti, Delage, Packard, Auburn, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Mercedes, Ferrari, Lancia, etc. .

In addition, the museum houses a vintage fashion section: dresses, hats, suitcases.

Within its 7000 square meters, the museum is divided into ten different spaces.

Address: Av de Sor Teresa Prat, 15, 29003 Málaga, Spain.

Working hours:

OPEN

Open Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 14:30 and from 16:00 to 19:00. The ticket office will remain open until 30 minutes before CLOSING TIME.

CLOSED

December 25th, January 1st.

December 24th and 31st open from 10:00 to 14:00. January 6th open from 11:00 to 19:00.

How to get there?

By bus

Take the No 7 bus (every 12-15 minutes on weekdays, every 20 at weekends) from the Alameda Principal (stop is on the south side of the road near Calle Córdoba) and get off at La Tabacalera. The journey takes around 20 minutes and costs €1.30 each way.

By car

From Malaga city centre your best bet to take the seafront road (Calle Pacífico) and follow the signs for the Museo Automovilístico. Free parking is available.

Prices

€9.50; €7 over 65 and €5 students.

GPS coordinates: 36°51′58″N 4°26′22″O

See also Pyrenees travel guide

See also France travel guide

See also Andorra travel guide