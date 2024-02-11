Swedish skier Anna Svenn Larsson, 32, won gold in the slalom race this Sunday in Andorra. The Swede, who won silver at the 2019 World Championships, thus achieved her second World Cup victory and moved from ninth to sixth position in the ranking of the discipline, the only one in which she competes.

The second position went to Croatian Zrinka Ljutic with a difference of 35 hundredths of a second, while third place went to American Paula Moltzan, who reached the podium for the first time in the season.

Carla Mijares, the only Andorran competing under the number 51, was unable to finish the first race. She started with a good attitude but made a mistake that made her lose her rhythm and eventually went off the slope, as she explained herself.

As for the weather conditions, it snowed again during the night and the teams had to work hard again to prepare the track, as it had already happened on Saturday. However, the lower temperatures made the snow drier and easier to tamp than on Saturday.

After the race in Soldeu, the most significant change in the World Cup is the new lead in the women’s general classification after Lara Gut-Behrami overtook Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday thanks to her victory in the giant slalom. Shiffrin is second in the overall standings, while Italy’s Federica Brignone remains third.

However, the first positions in the giant slalom and slalom disciplines have not changed. In GS Gut-Behrami, Brignone and Sarah Hector continue to lead, while in slalom Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova are still first, although they did not compete. Germany’s Lena Dürr is third despite only finishing sixth this Sunday.

A total of 1700 accredited athletes and their teams, FIS technicians and media representatives took part in the competition, as well as 265 volunteers and 28 cooperating hotels.