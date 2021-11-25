Andorra expands COVID restrictions

Andorra has announced an extension to the establishments and events in which access control must be carried out.

Certificates must now be shown to access: nightlife venues, bars, restaurants and cafes, spas, cultural and sports facilities – including museums, libraries, cinemas and gyms, hairdressers and beauty salons, hotels and tourist accommodation, games rooms, social and health centres and manor houses.

Certificates must also be presented at outdoor events for more than 1,000 people and indoors for more than 100.

Specifically in the nightlife sector, attendees must have had a rapid negative antigen test performed in the last 12 hours.

Capacity Percentages for Different venues/events:

• The Government Procedures Service (at the Govern) is limited to 50%;

• Nightlife and gambling halls: 60%;

• Sports activities: 70% indoors and 100% outdoors;

• Indoor cultural events 70% and in spas 70%.

• Playgrounds located indoors: 50%

The maximum number of diners per table is 10 inside and 20 outside. To increase this number all attendees must have an antigen test (TRA) done in the last 12 hours.

• Workplaces: for the moment masks are mandatory in all cases.

• Indoor spaces: masks must always be worn.

• Online working is prescribed whenever the type of work allows.

• Face-to-face meetings are still limited to 10 people.

Restaurant-related measures will take effect from this Friday.

The rest will be applicable from Monday.

The TMA will continue to cost € 40 and the TRA will cost € 5.