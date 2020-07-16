Abbey Saint Félix-de-Montceau has been listed as a historic monument since February 12, 1925

The Saint-Félix-de-Montceau abbey (fr. Abbaye Saint-Félix-de-Montceau) is an old abbey located on the Gardiole massif, in the town of Gigean, in the Hérault department.

There is no exact date of the creation of the abbey, but a document confirms that the abbey already existed in 1104 under the episcopate of Godefroi, bishop of Maguelone (1080-1104). The notice from the departmental archives of Hérault says that it would have been founded by Bermond de Lavézou, bishop of Béziers, around 1025.

At the end of the 13th century, the Gothic abbey was erected to accommodate an increasing number of nuns.

The church has been listed as a historic monument since February 12, 1925.

The abbey had remained in ruins until 1970, when an association was created for the maintenance and restoration of the monument.