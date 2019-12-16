We should dedicate at least one hour a week to relaxation and self-care; getting a massage is very important for this, as it helps to control stress levels, said Jesus, Aranda, a professional massage therapist at Caldea

Jesus Aranda is a professional massage therapist from Catalonia. He came to Andorra in 2015, and prior to that he worked in a physiotherapy centre in Spain where he also gave physical training classes as he has a Degree in Physical Activity Sciences. He now works as a massage therapist in Caldea. He told us about the types of massages available in the thermal SPA, the differences between them and the importance of massage for health and a positive mood:

“We recommend Ayurvedic, water and oriental massages as the most important.

Ayurvedic massages are of Hindu origin. We have three people of Indian descent here who provide themed treatments in their traditional clothing. At the end of the massage, we offer the client tea and a welcome gift similar to those that are given in India.

Water massages and the Vichy shower represent the water theme. These massages are performed in water for 30 or 60 minutes and allow the recipient to enjoy the Vichy shower.

In terms of oriental treatments, we have the 60-minute Thai massage as well as shiatsu, which takes between 30 and 60 minutes. Both are available in either Inúu or Caldea.

We have divided the massages into sensory, water, geothermal, those performed with stones, Hindu and Oriental.

In the “normal” cabins, we perform sensorial treatments, which are the most relaxing and sold according to duration. In Inúu, they take between 30 and 60 minutes, and in Caldea from 20 to 60.

If we have less than 20 minutes, we only treat certain body parts, but with 60 minutes a complete massage is performed. That means that in 20 minutes we perform local massages on the back, the legs or wherever the client desires. The 30-minute massage includes some time on the legs and the upper torso, usually the back; the 45-minute massage is the same, but a bit more extensive.

These are the most sensorial and relaxing massages, and the ones that are most popular in both Caldea and Inúu.

Since they are relaxing massages, they can be performed before or after the spa. It is better to do more vigorous or firmer massages beforehand.

The process is as follows: first we perform the massage and then we move to the water area, where we relax and let the body absorb all the energy from the massage.

We provide massages where two therapists work on the same client, such as the four-handed massage, as well as the duo massage in the same cabin. The latter lasts between 30 and 60 minutes in Inúu, and from 20 to 60 in Caldea.

There are 16 cabins in Inúu and 10 in Caldea, with 20 massage therapists who work all day. During low season, we have between 6 and 10 massage therapists from Monday to Friday, but this number varies depending on the season. The number goes up on weekends with between 15 and 20 massage therapists on both Saturdays and Sundays. We also increase the numbers during high season with between 10 and 15 massage therapists from Monday to Friday, and between 20 and 25 on Saturdays and Sundays.

All our massage therapists must have a diploma in Chiromassage (which is more manual work), this course allows them to perform basic manual massage work. They must also pass an exam to demonstrate they have the ability level required to work here.

Professional massage is defined by the attention that is given to the client, understanding what they want and adjusting to their needs.

Before the massage begins, we speak to the clients and ask them questions. In the first encounter, it is essential to explain what we will be doing and everything that the treatment and massage involves, along with taking an interest in whether they have any health problems. This is a very important point that distinguishes a massage that is professional from one that is not.

Then we go into the massage. At Caldea, we have a protocol that includes all the steps and techniques that we have established as a company or corporation for our massage therapists. This confers a level of professionalism which is characteristic of the massages that we perform in Inúu and Caldea.

We must not forget that there are restrictions and contraindications, and it is our duty to explain them when clients call to ask which massage would suit them best. For example, if someone has health problems, we can recommend the type of massage that would be most fitting for them.

We provide information and sometimes indicate when a massage is not suitable, as is the case with certain forms of cancer or other illnesses in which drainage could cause undesirable spreading through the body. Our protocol demands that we ask clients about potential problems or pain to determine whether we can perform the treatment.

When we begin the massage, in the first five minutes we ask whether the pressure is appropriate or needs to be altered. This question may be repeated depending on the length of the massage, as we ask it again every time we change areas so we can adjust. Ultimately, we are aiming to give the client an unforgettable experience which means we need to adapt to their needs.

We do not currently have special massages for athletes, but we intend to include them in the future, I expect next year. Caldea-Inúu has launched a Members Club that has about 3,000 members and is still growing. Obviously, we also have a gym, so we want to boost this client base. In principle, the foundation of Caldea-Inúu is relaxing massages so that is our focus, but we are also thinking about introducing a new, more vigorous treatment that is more focused on treating knots, so we can provide for our local clients who live nearby and need this service.

We try to optimise our workforce as much as possible and always keep them active. But of course, it is always better to book in advance through the website. Between Monday and Friday it is much easier to find a slot if you visit first thing in the morning. Opening hours are from 10 in the morning until 10 at night. Low season has different hours, with Inúu opening from 11 until 7, and the schedule changes on weekends.

In high season, both centres are open from 10 in the morning until midnight from 26 December to 12 April, as they are closed on 25 December for Christmas Day.

With regard to pricing, we have many options ranging from €32 for a 20-minute massage in Caldea, to €160 for a 90-minute Ayurveda treatment. We offer treatments from 20 to 90 minutes, and 120-, 200- and 300-minute vouchers for clients who are visiting for 3 or 4 days. A 300-minute voucher can include different treatments.

In conclusion, I can recommend one massage per week to get good results. For a lifetime, this would be ideal. Obviously, today’s society demands a slightly more stressful lifestyle, with more problems and needs. We should set aside an hour each week to relax and take care of ourselves, so the body can experience that sensation of relaxation and calm that is so important. Not only physically, but mentally.

Getting a massage is also very important for controlling stress. Primarily because it gives you some time to relax and unwind. Besides, working on the body aids circulation, drainage, sensation and sleep, while allowing you to be more rested, less tense and have more relaxed muscles.”

