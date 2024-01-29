Therapist Roser Coll has created Serenity Relaxing, a massage centre and space of well-being where soothing clients is a priority. Roser Coll offers her professional services in a very stylish and exceptional space, with a personalised approach to each individual’s needs. Serenity Relaxing, in the heart of Andorra la Vella, is the best way to escape from the stresses and strains of everyday life.

Is sports training and chiromassage a good combination?

If done correctly, the combination of chiromassage and sport activities can be very beneficial in improving athletic performance and preventing injury. Chiromassage can increase body awareness, therefore helping sportspeople to identify areas of muscle tension or imbalance, which can be very useful in preventing injury and improving the efficiency of movement.

The relaxation induced by chiromassage can have a positive effect on sleep quality, as adequate rest is essential for muscle recovery and sporting performance. However, precautions should always be taken, especially if you have pre-existing health problems or injuries. In such cases, it is advisable to first consult a specialist.

Generally speaking, the combination of chiropractic massage and sport activities will help you prevent injury, relieve tension and keep your muscles supple. In addition, good hydration, a balanced diet and sufficient rest will further improve your results.

When is chiromassage most beneficial: before or after sports training?

There are various ways of incorporating this combination into everyday life. For example, a warm-up massage before a workout improves circulation and flexibility; if performed after a workout, it can help reduce muscle tension, relieve fatigue and speed recovery.

Chiropractic massage needs to be tailored to specific training objectives, and sportspeople should consult their trainer about systematically incorporating massage into their training programme. It should be noted that massage must not interfere with the key points of sporting activity.

In addition, it should be noted that the client should always communicate his/her needs and problems in order to adjust the intensity and frequency, and to take account of his/her body’s reaction, which is not the same for everyone.

What are the benefits of a winter massage?

At this the time of year, the days get shorter and the nights, longer. While quality rest is always important, perhaps in winter we should take even greater advantage of the hours of rest, as they are essential to our general health.

In this sense, boosting the immune system can be beneficial, especially during the cold and flu season. The cold, dry air of winter can have a detrimental effect on skin hydration. To remedy this problem, certain oils used in massages are specific and help to balance the skin, keeping it soft and hydrated.

On the other hand, the cold makes muscles and joints stiffer and more prone to discomfort, and massage can help relieve this pain and improve mobility.

In winter, some people experience severe mood swings, known as winter blues (the medical name for this winter depression is SAD – seasonal affective disorder). Massage, by releasing endorphins and reducing anxiety, can promote emotional well-being, which is so important, if not more important, than physical well-being.

As research shows, during a massage, as well as producing endorphins, the body also produces pituitary and mesencephalic hormones. What are their effects on well-being?

Massage can have a positive impact on the release of endorphins, which are neurotransmitters, produced by the body, that have analgesic properties and are capable of generating sensations of well-being and pleasure.

This release reduces stress and anxiety, improves general well-being and also decreases levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

As for the pituitary gland, there is no direct evidence that massage directly affects its function. However, since massage can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, it may have an indirect effect on hormone regulation, as chronic stress can affect hormone function. The midbrain is a part of the brainstem that plays a fundamental role in motor and sensory functions, as well as in regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

We are waiting for you at the address: Andorra la Vella, Baixada del Molí 7-9-11, block A1, floor 3.

Phone: +376 627 740

@serenity.relaxing

Interview: Irina Rybalchenko