UIC Barcelona ranks among the 10 best-performing private universities in Spain

On Wednesday 27 May, the CYD Foundation published the overall results of the 2020 Spanish university ranking. This tool can be used to measure and compare the quality of the Spanish university system by conducting an indicator analysis, classified by performance groups and separated into six different dimensions: “Teaching and Learning”; “Research”; “Knowledge Transfer”; “International Outlook”; “Contribution to Regional Development” and “Employability”.

Once again, UIC Barcelona stood out in terms of its “Contribution to Regional Development”, alongside the University of Deusto, the Public University of Navarre, the University of Malaga, the University of Vic – Central University of Catalonia, the Universidad de La Laguna, Mondragon University and UNED. This indicator takes into account: work experience placements in regional companies, regional publications, regional research funds and publications with regional companies.

In terms of fields of knowledge, UIC Barcelona has featured in this seventh ranking in the fields of business administration and management and law, scoring highly for its knowledge of business administration and management alongside other universities such as the University Carlos III of Madrid, the University of Navarra, the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the Pontifical University of Comillas, reports UIC.

The field of business administration and management is formed by the Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management and the Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and Public Relations, alongside the University Master’s Degree in Healthcare Management and the University Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Production Systems.

The field of law was comprised of the Bachelor’s Degree in Law and the University Master’s Degree in the Legal Profession.

As in past editions, the 2020 CYD Ranking was prepared in cooperation with U-Multirank. The CYD Ranking was generated using the same methodological principles and many of the same indicators as U-Multirank. However, it also uses other indicators adapted to the Spanish higher education system. The CYD Ranking is independent and fully financed by the Knowledge and Development Foundation.

In this edition, the results published make reference to 25 fields of knowledge and 2,925 degree programmes at 76 universities, thereby representing 94 % of the 81 Spanish universities currently teaching undergraduate courses. Of this number, 48 are public and 28 are private.