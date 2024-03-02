These dishes have been available on departure from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-Newark, San Francisco and Seattle. They will gradually be available on departure from all Air France destinations in the United States during the 2024 spring-summer season.

Dominique Crenn has created twelve original dishes For Air France customers to enjoy in the La Première and Business cabins. Every month, Air France will offer two signature dishes in each cabin, including a vegetarian option and a fish dish, in addition to the rest of the menu.

Lobster, pico de gallo and tea sauce or root vegetable mille-feuille with truffle sauce are just two examples of the culinary genius of the chef in the La Première cabin. In Business, customers can enjoy Californian charbonnier with quinoa and marinière sauce or open raviole, courgette and tomato, hazelnut and parmesan sauce, among other culinary delights.

The only woman with three Michelin stars in the United States for her Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, Dominique Crenn is committed to developing inventive and poetic French cuisine for Air France customers, with a focus on local and seasonal produce.