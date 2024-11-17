Torreciudad is the name of a Marian shrine in Aragon, Spain, Huesca province (near El Grado reservoir in the Pyrenees), built by Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer y Albás, the founder of Opus Dei, and consecrated on July 7, 1975, under the title of Our Lady of Torreciudad. Devotion to Mary under the title of Virgin of Torreciudad is said to date back to the eleventh century.

Together with the sanctuaries of El Pilar, Montserrat (Catalonia), Meritxell (Andorra), and Lourdes (France) they make up the Marian Route, an itinerary guided by the Christian faith in general and Marian devotion in particular, of tourist interest due to its heritage wealth, and its gastronomic, rural and natural attractions.

The shrine was designed by architect Heliodoro Dols Morell who supervised the construction with the assistance of the architects Santiago Sols and Ramon Mondejar. The main church contains several outstanding features in the alabaster altarpiece by Juan Mayné, and the Blessed Sacrament chapel with its bronze figure of the crucified Christ, by Pasquale Sciancalepore from Italy.

Address: Santuario de Torreciudad, 22391 Secastilla, Huesca, Spain.

Working hours

Thursday

10AM–2PM

4–6:30PM

10AM–2PM 4–6:30PM Friday

10AM–2PM

4–6:30PM

Saturday

10AM–7PM

10AM–7PM Sunday

10AM–7PM

10AM–7PM Monday

10AM–2PM

4–6:30PM

Tuesday

10AM–2PM

4–6:30PM

10AM–2PM 4–6:30PM Wednesday

10AM–2PM

4–6:30PM

GPS coordinates: 42°10′12″N 0°14′05″E

How to get to?

From Huesca 1 hr 4 min (76.1 km) via A-22

1 hr 4 min (76.1 km) via A-22 From Zaragoza 1 hr 50 min (152 km) via E-7/A-23

1 hr 50 min (152 km) via E-7/A-23 From Madrid 4 hr 53 min (468 km) via A-2

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide