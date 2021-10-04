The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season hit the East Pyrenees

  News, News of Pyrenees, Society   /   

The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season 2021-2022 hit the Pyrenees-Orientales yesterday, on 3 October. As a result, access from France to the neighboring Andorra was temporary blocked.

You can get to Andorra from France only by going up the mountain serpentine to the border town of Pas de la Casa. This road is often blocked in winter due to heavy snowfalls and a high risk of avalanches.

On Tuesday, according to forecasters, snowfall in the mountains may resume, while heavy rain is expected in the capital of the principality.

TER accident in Saint-Jean-de-Luz: a group of migrants was resting on the rails

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale has been noticed in Andorra and bordering Catalonia

Commuter trains strike in Spain called off as Renfe and drivers have reached agreement

€288.53/MWh: 19th record-high cost since mid-July in Spain

Bonelli’s eagle: successful reintroduction of an endangered species in Mallorca

On September 11, more than 120 thousand people took part in protests against COVID sanitary passes in France

Read more: News ...