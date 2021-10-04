The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season hit the East Pyrenees

The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season 2021-2022 hit the Pyrenees-Orientales yesterday, on 3 October. As a result, access from France to the neighboring Andorra was temporary blocked.

You can get to Andorra from France only by going up the mountain serpentine to the border town of Pas de la Casa. This road is often blocked in winter due to heavy snowfalls and a high risk of avalanches.

On Tuesday, according to forecasters, snowfall in the mountains may resume, while heavy rain is expected in the capital of the principality.