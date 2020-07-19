The Collegiate Church of Saint-Paul and its bells

The Collegiate Church of Saint-Paul (fr. Collégiale Saint-Paul de Clermont-l’Hérault) is a Catholic church located in Clermont-l’Hérault, France1.

It has a beautiful interior, as well as aisles, something rare in southern Gothic. It has a large rose on the front.

The collegiate church has five bells:

The first bell, which weighs almost 2 tonnes and was melted in 1861 by Burdin Aîné, gives the grade Do3.

The second bell was melted in 1869 by Jacob Holtzer. It gives the note Mi3.

The third bell was melted in 1869 by Jacob Holtzer. It gives the note Sol3.

The fourth was melted in 2005 by Joseph Granier. It gives the note C4.

The fifth, which is located on a tower on the exterior facade, dates from the fifteenth century and rings by tinkling for the clock.

The church is the subject of a classification as historic monuments by the list of 1840.

Coordinates: 43° 37′ 37″ N, 3° 25′ 51″ E

Clermont-l’Hérault (fr. Clermont-l’Hérault,Occitan: Clarmont d’Erau) is a commune in the Hérault department in southern France.