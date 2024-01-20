On a magnificent day in Pal Arinsal, in Andorra, Remi Bonnet showed once again that he is the man to beat this season when it comes to Individual and Vertical races, claiming the gold medal at the ISMF Comapedrosa World Cup individual race. On the women’s side, it was Emily Harrop who brought home the victory, after the disappointment of not competing at the ISMF European Championships last week due to illness.

Remi Bonnet looked confident on the start line, knowing that he had shown already a great start of the season winning two golds and one bronze at the European Championships, and he was determined from the beginning to set a fast pace and try to break a gap as soon as possible.

By the time the men were on the second uphill, Bonnet had already quite a margin, and the Swiss never looked back. Behind him, a group with six of the strongest men of the world -Xavier Gachet (FRA), Thibault Anselmet (FRA), Davide Magnini (ITA), Michele Boscaci (ITA), Matteo Eydallin (ITA) and Maximilien Drion du Chaois (BEL)-, when it comes to individual races were trying to follow, but loosing ground on every uphill.

Facing the last meters to cross the finish line, Bonnet was all smiles, and had over thirty seconds to see the second man on the finish: Anselmet, while Gachet was able to stay in the third spot of the podium despite a penalty for an incorrect manoeuvre on a transition area.

Maximilien Drion climbed to the fourth place, with Eydallin, Boscacci and Magnini following, and the Austrian Daniel Ganahl rounding the top eight on the day.

On the women’s side, it was Emily Harrop who was unbeatable on the day, merely a week after the disappointment of having to miss the European Championships due to illness. She went full gas from the gun, and managed to open a significant gap with the rest of the field.

A field that stretched on a long line behind her, with only Alba de Silvestro keeping Harrop on sight, but over one minute behind the leader. Harrop crossed the line stopping the clock on 1.33.15, and then waited for over a minute to see De Silvestro claiming the second place. Bronze on the day was for Celia Perillat-Pessey, who lost three minutes and a half with Harrop.

Giulia Compagnioni (ITA), Lisa Moreschini (ITA), Lorna Bonnell (FRA), Ana Alonso (ESP) and Johanna Hiemer (AUT) closed the top eight.