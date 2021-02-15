FWT21 competition in Andorra will be closed to the public

Photo: FWT

FWT21’s season opener is just days away, with Andorra ready to host the freeriders. The extended weather window of February 20-26 will give the competition chance to run in optimum conditions.

Currently, the FWT has three confirmed events:

ORDINO ARCALÍS, ANDORRA – February 20-26, 2021
FIEBERBRUNN, AUSTRIA – March 6-12, 2021
VERBIER XTREME, SWITZERLAND – March 20-28, 2021

To replace Hakuba and Kicking Horse Golden BC, the FWT will aim to organise a fourth and fifth event within the existing weather windows of the three confirmed venues above. A decision will be taken onsite – depending on weather, snow conditions and face options.

The competition will be closed to the public.

