FWT21 competition in Andorra will be closed to the public

FWT21’s season opener is just days away, with Andorra ready to host the freeriders. The extended weather window of February 20-26 will give the competition chance to run in optimum conditions.

Currently, the FWT has three confirmed events:

ORDINO ARCALÍS, ANDORRA – February 20-26, 2021

FIEBERBRUNN, AUSTRIA – March 6-12, 2021

VERBIER XTREME, SWITZERLAND – March 20-28, 2021

To replace Hakuba and Kicking Horse Golden BC, the FWT will aim to organise a fourth and fifth event within the existing weather windows of the three confirmed venues above. A decision will be taken onsite – depending on weather, snow conditions and face options.

The competition will be closed to the public.