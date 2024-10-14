Chamartín is a 5th district of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, located in the north of the capital and made up of the neighborhoods of El Viso, la Prosperidad, Ciudad Jardín, Hispanoamérica, Nueva España and Castilla. In 2021 it had a population of 145,700 inhabitants.

It borders Fuencarral-El Pardo to the north, Ciudad Lineal to the east, the Salamanca district to the south, Chamberí to the southwest and Tetuán to the west.

Subdivision

The district is administratively divided into 6 wards (Barrios): Castilla, Ciudad Jardín, El Viso, Hispanoamérica, Nueva España, Prosperidad.

Main attractions

Currently it houses the headquarters of several of the most important companies in Spain. It is one of the most expensive areas of Madrid and among its skyscrapers is one of the two towers of Puerta de Europa. It borders with areas of skyscrapers such as AZCA, in the district of Tetuán, and the Cuatro Torres Business Area complex, in Fuencarral-El Pardo.

Among its points of interest are the National Auditorium of Music, the Museum of Natural Sciences, the Berlin Park, the Courts in Plaza de Castilla and the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, where FC Real Madrid plays its games.

It also has one of the most important railway stations in all of Madrid and one of the busiest in Spain, today called Madrid-Chamartín. It currently has 21 tracks and from it services the whole of northern Spain and specific parts of the south. There is a project, called Operation Chamartín, which aims to build fifteen towers of about 45 floors on the old unused track land of the station.

Transport

Cercanías Madrid

The district has the Nuevos Ministerios and Chamartín stations (on commuter lines C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-7, C-8 and C-10). Chamartín is also the terminal for most medium and long distance trains to the north of Spain.

Madrid Metro

The following lines have stations within the district:

Line 1 serves the north of the district with the Plaza de Castilla, Chamartín and Bambú stations.

Line 4 serves the López de Hoyos axis, in the southeast of the district. The stations it serves are Avenida de América, Prosperidad, Alfonso XIII and Avenida de la Paz.

Line 6 serves the southwest of the district (the Francisco Silvela-Joaquín Costa axis) with the Avenida de América, República Argentina and Nuevos Ministerios stations.

Line 7 runs under María de Molina and Avenida de América (the southern boundary of the district) where the Gregorio Marañón, Avenida de América and Cartagena stations are located.

Line 8 serves the district with the Nuevos Ministerios and Colombia stations.

and Colombia stations. Line 9 serves the Príncipe de Vergara-Pío XII axis, with the Plaza de Castilla, Duque de Pastrana, Pío XII, Colombia, Concha Espina, Cruz del Rayo and Avenida de América stations.

Line 10 runs along the western boundary of the district (Paseo de la Castellana) serving the Begoña, Chamartín, Plaza de Castilla, Cuzco, Santiago Bernabéu, Nuevos Ministerios and Gregorio Marañón stations.

