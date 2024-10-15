Cuatro Torres Business Area (CTBA) is a business park next to Paseo de la Castellana, in the La Paz district of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, built on the land of the former Real Madrid Sports City.

Initially known as Madrid Arena, the consortium of owners of the four towers decided to adopt a new corporate image for the complex and changed the name to Cuatro Torres Business Area.

The business park consists of four skyscrapers that are the tallest buildings in Madrid and Spain in general. The four buildings are the Torre Cepsa (previously called Torre Bankia and Torre Repsol), the Torre PwC, the Torre de Cristal and the Torre Emperador Castellana.

The Torre de Cristal is the tallest in Madrid and Spain at 249 metres high. Construction of these four buildings began in 2004. The Torre Emperador (then called Torre Espacio) was completed in late 2007, the Torre de Cristal in early 2008, the Torre Cepsa in mid-2008 and the Torre PwC in late 2009. They all house offices, although the Torre PwC also houses a hotel and at the top of the Torre de Cristal there is a garden. Each building has several underground floors of parking and, also underground, road access to the business park.

Next to the four towers and within the grounds of the business park, the Madrid International Convention Centre was to be located, but due to the Great Recession and the lack of funds from the Madrid City Council, it was cancelled. In 2015, the Villar Mir group launched the plan to build a fifth tower.

​In 2017, Caleido, a 181-metre, 36-storey skyscraper, was officially presented. In March 2016, the final agreement was announced by which the Instituto de Empresa (IE) would occupy most of the building. In April 2017, work began on Caleido, and it reached its maximum height at the beginning of 2020. The tower was completed in May 2021 and inaugurated in October of the same year.

Torre de Cristal

Designed by Cesar Pelli and built by Dragados, Torre de Cristal (Spanish for Crystal Tower), with a height of 249 meters, is the tallest building in the country. In April 2007, its structure surpassed the height of Torre Espacio.

Torre Cepsa

Designed by Norman Robert Foster, and built by a joint venture of Dragados and Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, the 45-storey Torre Cepsa (Spanish for Cepsa Tower), with a height of 248 m, is the second tallest building in the area, surpassed by Torre de Cristal by 1 meter.

It was first known as Torre Repsol and was to have served as headquarters for the oil and gas company Repsol YPF.

Torre PwC

Designed by Carlos Rubio Carvajal and Enrique Álvarez-Sala Walther and built by Sacyr Sau, the 52-storey skyscraper, formerly known as Torre Sacyr Vallehermoso, is 236 meters (774 feet) tall. It houses the five-star hotel Eurostars Madrid Tower, which occupies 60% of the tower, with rooms between floors 6 and 27 and at its upper part, a two-storey dining room offering a panoramic view of the city.

Torre Espacio

Designed by Henry Nichols Cobb and built by Obrascón Huarte Lain, the 57-storey Torre Espacio (Spanish for Space Tower) is 224.5 metres (737 feet) tall. In November 2006, its height surpassed that of the Gran Hotel Bali, thus making it the tallest building in Spain, although it retained that title only for a short time.

