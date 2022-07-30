Catalan Water Agency expects to declare a drought risk warning after the summer season in Barcelona

The Catalan Water Agency (ACA) is constantly monitoring the water situation in the territory, and on Wednesday the bureau cautioned of possible restrictions in Barcelona during September. The agency expects to declare a drought risk warning in the metropolitan area as reservoirs are very low.

In an interview at Catalunya Ràdio, ACA’s director Samuel Reyes explained that they are analyzing the situation. However, they do not know if the warning will have to be issued in mid-September or at the end of the month.

The problem is that during summer, water consumption increases while rain levels drop significantly.

The warning would be issued when reservoirs have less than 40% of their capacity. In that case, the metropolitan area would see some water restrictions.

Water will be limited to agriculture, gardens, farms, industrial, recreative uses, and street cleaning, however, residents will not have any constraints in place on household water use.

Currently, water supply is granted in the territory, however, Reyes recommends a responsible consumption of water. This could open the door to avoiding having restrictions in place.

Some suggestions include closing the tap when showering and while brushing your teeth, as well as being considerate of the number of times someone uses the washing machine and dishwasher.