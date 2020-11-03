Andorra is now surrounded by night curfews in both France and Spain

SPAIN: In Catalonia, the curfew, including the frontier, will remain in force from 22h – 06h for the foreseeable future. All places open to the public will have to close their doors by 21h.

FRANCE: In the Ariege the curfew is from 21h – 06h including the frontier. People will only be permitted to leave their homes for essential purposes such as hospital visits and critical work duties as well as dog walking. A fine may be given to those who violate the curfew.

These curfews are expected to be in place until at least December 1st.

