On Saturday 28 September, the 53rd Andorra Historic Rally, Andorra’s national event organised by the ACA CLUB Sports Commission, starts from the Prada Casadet car park. The event features classic cars produced before 1998.

The 53rd Historical Rally of Andorra takes place in Andorra la Vella (Andorra, Pyrenees), at the renovated space of the Prada Casadet building.

The opening ceremony took place on Friday, 27 September, at 19:00, at Pont de la Rotonda. The competition takes place, on Saturday 28 September. The rally is divided into two stages. The awards ceremony will take place at the Prada Casadet on the same day. It stars at 20:30.

The rally participants should cover a course of 251.07 kilometres. Of these, 71.70 kilometres are chronometric. There are 46 vehicles among the participants. The route is divided into 8 sections.

In speed mode, the list is topped by the team of Joan Vinyes – Jordi Mercader (Seat Ibiza 2.0 Kit Car; the drivers have won the event three times: in 1994, 1999 and 2023). In second place is the team of Jordi Ventura – Josep Autet (Ford Sierra RS Cosworth; drivers won the event in 2000). In third place is the team ofJonathan Domene – David Domene (BMW 2002 H, winners of the fiftieth anniversary edition of the event).

The Historic Andorra Rally is sponsored by Andorra la Vella, and has the collaboration with the municipalities of Canillo, Encamp, Ordino, La Massana and Sant Julià de Lòria.

Photos: Alex Monroe