198 disciplinary proceedings have been opened in Andorra

During the last 30 days, a total of 388 inspections were made of establishments and commercial premises to check on their compliance with Government of Andorra decrees, an increase of 45% compared to previous months.

Collaboration is increasing.

According to the Government of Andorra, 299 establishments were complying with the stipulated rules. 89 non-compliances were detected including: the lack of separation between tables, the non-registration of customers.

As to general fines, last month 352 have been registered, mainly for wearing masks incorrectly, smoking while walking or forming groups of more than five people.

Moreover, 198 disciplinary proceedings have been opened.