X-Trial Andorra la Vella cancelled, 2020 season concluded

The Andorran event can instead be rescheduled as the opening round of the 2021 campaign

As the global outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19 continues to develop and restrictions are put in place, 2Play, the FIM and the Andorran Federation (FMA) regret to announce that it will unfortunately not be possible to find an alternative date for the final event originally scheduled to take place in Andorra la Vella.

As a result, the Championship is declared completed at the end of X-Trial Bilbao on 16th February, with Toni Bou (Repsol HRC) confirmed the 2020 X-Trial World Champion.

2Play is working towards 10th October as the new date for X-Trial Andorra, where it will become the opening Round of the 2021 FIM X-Trial World Championship. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the event’s new date with the same conditions.

