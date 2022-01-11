Visits to Catalan ski resorts up one third on pre-pandemic levels over Christmas

Visits to Catalan ski resorts are skyrocketing this winter season, with a 32% increase in users compared to 2019 on the six slopes managed by the FGC railway company, including the famed La Molina, Vall de Núria, and Boí-Taüll.

Amateur visitors contribute to these figures as well as professionals competing in several regional alpine skiing and snowboarding championships, plus, the European Skimo Championships in Boí Taüll.

The 2021-2022 ski season in Catalonia has been up and running for well over a month, with an intense snowstorm in late November allowing many resorts to open 10 days ahead of schedule; the season usually kicks off around the bank holidays of December 6 and December 8.

La Molina, in the county of Cerdanya, welcomed 62,685 skiers over the Christmas holidays, a surge of 73% on 2019 figures, something that is thought to result from the wide range of slopes and open facilities which makes it suitable for all levels of snow sports enthusiasts.

Vallter, in Ripollès, also saw a significant increase of 66% compared to two years ago, reaching 20,194 passes sold – yet, in the same county, Vall de Núria dropped 5% the number of visitors.

In Pallars Sobirà, Espot received 48% more visitors, up to 14,649, while Port Ainé welcomed 27,481 skiers, 43% more than in 2019.

As for Alta Ribagorça’s Boí Taüll, 26,770 people used the venue over Christmas, meaning an 11% drop on two years ago when the weather conditions and the amount of snow were much better than this December.