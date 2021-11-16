The public transport fares in Catalonia will remain the same in 2022

  News, News of Pyrenees, Society   /   , ,

The public transport fares in Catalonia will remain the same in 2022, as the Catalan government and Barcelona’s metropolitan area transport authority (ATM) have decided to not increase prices for a second year in a row.

The measure was announced by the Catalan vice president, Jordi Puigneró, after visiting the COP26.

“The fight against climate change needs decarbonizing mobility,” he said.

Zone 1 single ticket will continue at €2.40, the 10-journey ticket (T-Casual) at €11.35 and unlimited monthly one (T-Usual) at €40.

The quarterly ticket for under 25s (T-Jove) costs €80; an individual ticket for an unlimited number of journeys in one day (T-Dia), €10.50; a multi-person ticket for 8 journeys in 30 days (T-Familiar), €10; and a multi-person ticket for 70 journeys in 30 days (T-Grup), €79.45.

Single-parent and large families will still have to pay €32 for a T-Usual, €64 for a T-Jove, and €63.55 for a T-70/90.

From September, there is an all-night metro service on Saturdays in Barcelona, while the opening hours from Sunday to Thursday are from 5 am until midnight, which is extended until 2 am on Fridays and the eve of bank holidays. These times are the pre-pandemic ones after a year and a half disrupted service.

COVID certificate becomes mandatory for access to public areas in Andorra

Polyphenol-rich diets improve leaky gut syndrome in the elderly

Spanish bank Sabadell will fire at least 1,380 workers

TER accident in Saint-Jean-de-Luz: a group of migrants was resting on the rails

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale has been noticed in Andorra and bordering Catalonia

Commuter trains strike in Spain called off as Renfe and drivers have reached agreement

Read more: News ...