The public transport fares in Catalonia will remain the same in 2022, as the Catalan government and Barcelona’s metropolitan area transport authority (ATM) have decided to not increase prices for a second year in a row.

The measure was announced by the Catalan vice president, Jordi Puigneró, after visiting the COP26.

“The fight against climate change needs decarbonizing mobility,” he said.

Zone 1 single ticket will continue at €2.40, the 10-journey ticket (T-Casual) at €11.35 and unlimited monthly one (T-Usual) at €40.

The quarterly ticket for under 25s (T-Jove) costs €80; an individual ticket for an unlimited number of journeys in one day (T-Dia), €10.50; a multi-person ticket for 8 journeys in 30 days (T-Familiar), €10; and a multi-person ticket for 70 journeys in 30 days (T-Grup), €79.45.

Single-parent and large families will still have to pay €32 for a T-Usual, €64 for a T-Jove, and €63.55 for a T-70/90.

From September, there is an all-night metro service on Saturdays in Barcelona, while the opening hours from Sunday to Thursday are from 5 am until midnight, which is extended until 2 am on Fridays and the eve of bank holidays. These times are the pre-pandemic ones after a year and a half disrupted service.