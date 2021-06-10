The government of Andorra says that the proposed airport in the country “does not meet the international flight safety”

“No” to the proposed Grau Roig airport: The Minister of the Presidency, Economy and Business of Andorra, Jordi Gallardo, presented the conclusions of the report of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) commissioned by the Government to assess the feasibility of building an airport in the Bosc de Moretó and has ruled out continuing with this project.

The report’s findings determined that the proposed airport project does not meet the international flight safety and operational requirements of airlines stipulated by ICAO and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The operations would not be viable from a safety point of view, as, among other things, the visibility of the runway from the point where it is necessary to decide whether or not to make a landing cannot be guaranteed.

The Minister stated that the Executive, during this legislature, is focusing on the promotion of Andorra-La Seu d’Urgell Airport and the opening of future regular flight lines.