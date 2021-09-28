The Catalan Tourism Agency organized an international conference “Buy Catalunya”

120 Catalan tour operators met in Cambrils with more than 75 European counterparts of twelve nationalities within the framework of “Buy Catalunya”, the most important business conference organized in Catalonia in the field of tourism.

The new director of the Catalan Tourism Agency, Narcis Ferrer, sees 2022 as “a very promising year.” “The expectations are very high,” he said.

International markets play an important role in the Catalan tourism sector. In 2019, foreigners left more than 21.3 billion euros in Catalonia and provided more than 85% of tourism spending.

The tour operators participating in this conference represent the following markets: Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, Czech Republic and Sweden.